Food wholesalers and warehouse depots requested to be storm ready for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- With three storm systems (Arlene, Bret, Cindy) already behind us, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to have their facilities storm/hurricane ready and to review their plans of action for the remainder of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.



Operators and owners of the aforementioned should be prepared to secure their properties in the event of a storm/hurricane threat.



National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson is appealing to the business community to use the time now …