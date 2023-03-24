Forecast revised amid tightening global conditions. | SMN NEWS

~CBCS: Economic growth expected to slowdown~

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) expects economic growth to moderate across the monetary union in 2023, consistent with an expected slowdown in the economies of both countries’ main trading partners, notably the United States and the Netherlands. “Curaçao’s real GDP is expected to expand by 3.2% and Sint Maarten’s by 2.3%,” stated CBCS President Richard Doornbosch in the Bank’s March Economic Bulletin. “Meanwhile, inflation will subside in both countries due primarily to a …