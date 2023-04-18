Forged Insurance Policies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force has recently noticed an increase in the circulation of false insurance documents, a situation we have been monitoring for some time now.

Several individuals have attempted to

use forged insurance policies to

collect number plates and some of

these false documents have also been confiscated at the scene of traffic accidents.

The Police of Sint Maarten would like

to warn persons involved with the distribution and circulation of these documents to immediately cease and desist from doing so, as this puts road users at risk.

Counterfeit documents are …