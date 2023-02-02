Foundations working together for the betterment of the St. Peters Basketball court. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation has been in collaboration with the St. Peters Community Center. As a contribution to supporting the foundation’s program, “Introducing Moko Jumbie Culture in St. Martin”, the foundation has donated garbage bins and cleaning materials to the St. Peters Community Center. The Basketball court was used as a central point for their afterschool program for students ages 7 to 12 during the new school.

Beautiful green garbage has been secured around the court and playground area with the message, “Do your part by keeping the basketball court clean and safe for the children of the community to play.”

This project is supported by the following institutions the Government of the Netherlands

under the Sint Maarten Trust fund, implemented by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), administered by VNGI, and overseen by The World Bank.

