Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Saturday, February 11, the free breast exams, and health screenings program for 2023 will resume for women aged 18 years and older.



This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Collection Prevention Services (CPS), Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).



Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars. Persons are requested to make an appointment at least one week before the event by contacting: 721-545-2298 ext. 404 2357 or

Emailing: breastscreeningproject@aucmed.edu



The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.



The breast exams will be performed by American University of the

Caribbean School of Medicine board-certified physicians.



Other scheduled screenings are set for March 11, and March 25 and you can go ahead and register for either one of those future dates.



In addition to the breast exams, the physician will be checking your height, weight, vision, blood sugar, blood pressure and total cholesterol.



The screenings are being conducted to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with

breast abnormalities and breast cancers.



While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.



All first-time participants 18 years and above are welcome to participate in this breast screening activity.



The breast abnormalities screening project began in 2017 but was placed on a hiatus following Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Results of the project will be reported to the Ministry of Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) to help establish local policies for breast screening.

