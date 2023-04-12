Free workshop for students and parents. | SMN NEWS

~Upgrade your knowledge with “College or University 101: The United States & Canadian Systems”~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Many of our students aspire to attend college or university in the United States or Canada after high school but many do not really understand the systems that they want to get into. Consequently, the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, is organizing a workshop to that effect.

The workshop entitled “College or University 101: The United States and Canadian Systems” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 20, …