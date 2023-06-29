Freegan Food Market marks its 2 years existence and opens registrations for the next 6 months. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In June 2021 Freegan Food Foundation opened its doors to their client choice food bank. This style of food bank allows clients to select their own food instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries. With this method, clients do not have to take items they already have, do not like, or cannot eat for health or personal reasons.

A recent report from the United Nations states that 52% of all households in the Caribbean cannot afford a healthy meal. The Food Market steps in that gap and helps families who are facing difficult times with receiving fresh produce …