French and Dutch Governments signed treaty to identify border lines. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Honorable Ms. Silveria Jacobs announces the successful conclusion of extensive discussions related to the border between Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin. The dialogues were aimed at fostering mutual understanding and cooperation and after diplomatic negotiations, an agreement was reached on a new treaty that will define the shared border on the island. The official signing ceremony took place today, Friday, May 26, 2023 at the border Monument in …