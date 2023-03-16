French car chase ended on Arch Road, two arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday morning March 16th 2023 approximately 3.30am
Central Dispatch was alerted of a car chase from French Quarter coming towards the Belvedere Border.

According to the preliminary information. The French officers attempted to stop a blue Accent who proceeded to drive toward the border.

The French police started Chace that ended on the Arch road. According to the information received:

The French OFFICER attempted to block the blue Accent which ended up crashing into the French police vehicle and later slammed into a light pole on the side of the road.

KPSM officers …

