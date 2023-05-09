French Government gained water and land rights at Oyster Pond. | SMN NEWS

~Captain Olivers Marina and Restaurant now falls under French Jurisdiction~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Patrice Gumbs Director of the Foreign Affairs Department on St. Maarten announced on Tuesday that the border negotiations have concluded and the signing of the agreement on the new demarcation will take place on May 26th, 2023 by her person and the French Minister of Interior Affairs. The new treaty has 348 pointers that have been addressed and will be legally binding.

The Prime Minister said that even though announcements were made towards the end of 2022 by …