From Panama to Paradise: Copa Airlines pumps up the volume with triple the fun to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Copa Airlines has announced an increase in its service to St. Maarten, demonstrating a strong vote of confidence in the destination, according to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honorable Arthur Lambriex. “This boost in flights is a clear sign that our island paradise is still a hot spot for fun seekers, he further stated. Starting in July, Copa Airlines will offer three weekly flights to St. Maarten, up from the current two. The airline already connects St. Maarten to 77 destinations in 31 countries throughout the Americas …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43228-youth-health-care-kicks-off-its-6th-annual-breastfeeding-photo-contest.html
Home Local News From Panama to Paradise: Copa Airlines pumps up the volume with...
Latest Local News
Youth Health Care Kicks Off its 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest....
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), this week – Friday, June 23rd - kicks off its 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. Th...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Leader of the United People's UP Party and Member of Parliament, the Honourable MP Rolando Brison, has introduced a new draft law adjusting the Motor Vehicle Inspection Ordinance to improve heavy equipment vehicle inspection and guarant...
Brison drafts law to improve road safety, vehicle inspection and...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Leader of the United People's UP Party and Member of Parliament, the Honourable MP Rolando Brison, has introduced a new draft law adjusting the Motor Vehicle Inspection Ordinance to improve heavy equipment vehicle inspection and guarant...
New book, Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips by René E. Baly,...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The new book Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips by René E. Baly, Ed.D., just published here, is available at ARNIA Bookstore and Van Dorp Sint Maarten.“Aspiring, new, and experienced school leaders will find these 7 Tips both a...
New book, Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips by...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The new book Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips by René E. Baly, Ed.D., just published here, is available at ARNIA Bookstore and Van Dorp Sint Maarten.“Aspiring, new, and experienced school leaders will find these 7 Tips both a...
Motorcyclist died in a fatal accident on St. Barths, several robberies reported. | SMN...
MARIGOT:--- The Gendarmerie has reported that a motorcyclist has lost his life in St Jean St. Barths early this morning. An investigation has been launched.In the meantime, an air condition unit has been stolen from the Jeam Amselme School while a robb...
Motorcyclist died in a fatal accident on St. Barths, several robberies...
MARIGOT:--- The Gendarmerie has reported that a motorcyclist has lost his life in St Jean St. Barths early this morning. An investigation has been launched.In the meantime, an air condition unit has been stolen from the Jeam Amselme School while a robb...
New murals added to Philipsburg Art Walk. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- In the past few months, Be The Change Foundation has added two new murals to its @ColorMeSXM ‘Philipsburg Art Walk’ project with the assistance of artists and donations. A total of 24 murals have been added as part of the project, which...
View comments
Hide comments