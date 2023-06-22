From Panama to Paradise: Copa Airlines pumps up the volume with triple the fun to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Copa Airlines has announced an increase in its service to St. Maarten, demonstrating a strong vote of confidence in the destination, according to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honorable Arthur Lambriex. “This boost in flights is a clear sign that our island paradise is still a hot spot for fun seekers, he further stated. Starting in July, Copa Airlines will offer three weekly flights to St. Maarten, up from the current two. The airline already connects St. Maarten to 77 destinations in 31 countries throughout the Americas …