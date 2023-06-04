Frontier returns to St. Maarten’s Sky. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- US Airline Frontier will return to St. Maarten with its non-stop service from MCO Orlando, Florida, starting Saturday, June 10.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur Lambriex, announced Frontier's return on Sunday evening after what he describes as a series of high-level discussions between the Airline and his Ministry in recent weeks.

Frontier will offer one weekly flight on Saturday, departing St. Maarten at 1:43 pm and arriving in Orlando at 5:13 pm. The three hours and thirty minutes non-stop flight …