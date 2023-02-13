Fun Miles hands over the prizes to the winners of the Fun Quartets end-of-year Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, February 3rd, the official prize draw took place under the supervision of Notary Ms. Tuitt from the Boekhoudt Notary office, where the winners were announced with great excitement. PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, February 3rd, the official prize draw took place under the supervision of Notary Ms. Tuitt from the Boekhoudt Notary office, where the winners were announced with great excitement.

For the past three months, the community of Sint Maarten collected cards in order to complete their game boards, to have a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes, including 1 free year of operational lease of a Toyota Hilux PreRunner from Real Auto, fully insured, plus monthly fuel vouchers from Sol Causeway, 100,000 Fun Miles from WIB and 1 year of free Pizza from Dominoes. The campaign caused a massive search for Fun Quartet cards in St. Maarten.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, February 9th in the showroom of Real Auto, where the prizes were presented and given to all the lucky winners, including the keys of the grand prize, the Toyota Hilux PreRunner.

Fun Miles congratulates the winners, and would like to thank all participants and partners who were part of this successful campaign;

Real Auto, Kooyman, WIB, ENNIA, Domino’s Pizza, Sol Simpson Bay & Causeway, Petro Plus, Carl & Sons Unique Bakery, Flow, DA Drugstore & BENU, Top1Toys, Jetair Caribbean and Landsloterij.

Grand Prizes

• 1 free year of operational lease of a Toyota Hilux PreRunner from Real Auto, fully insured plus monthly fuel vouchers from Sol Causeway: Monique Renfurm

• 100,000 Fun Miles from WIB: Dempsy Rimon

• 1 year of free Pizza from Domino’s: Marcel de Windt

Additional Prizes

• 1 Outdoor Lounge Set from Kooyman: Gershwin Narcisco

• 1 BBQ Set from Kooyman: Shanella Illidge Petrona

• Weekend stay for 2 incl. breakfast from Avila Beach Hotel - Curaçao: Alphonsus Hawley

• 1 Year Free Breakfast from Carl & Sons Unique Bakery: Kechelle Huggins

If you are not a member of Fun Miles yet, Fun Miles would like to encourage you to become a member, so you can stay informed all year round about all activities and opportunities to win great prizes with Fun Miles and its partners.

Please call Fun Miles customer service at +1 721 543 3300, send a message on WhatsApp to +5999 465 3300, visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmilessintmaarten

