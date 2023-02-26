Fund for Cultural Participation – subsidy scheme | Dutch Slavery Memorial Year | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Do you have a plan for a project that contributes to commemorating and celebrating the abolition of slavery in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and/or increasing knowledge and awareness of the history of slavery? Are you an individual, professional, or culture creator who, in your free time, actively participates in activities in the area of cultural participation or cultural education?

If so, you may be eligible for a contribution from the Fund for Cultural Participation's 'Dutch Slavery Past Memorial Year' scheme.

Historic involvement in slavery is a very painful, significant, …