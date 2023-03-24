Gendarmes carried out an anti-delinquency operation. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: --- The Gendarmerie carried out an anti-delinquency operation on the night of March 23 to 24, 2023 Lorient district then St-Jean in Saint-Barthélemy.

The officers deployed in this operation carried out the checks of all the scooters using these axes. This made it possible to highlight 2 persons driving under the influence of alcohol and a non-mutation of carte grise 2020.

The gendarmerie recalls that addictive behavior is still among the main causes of road accidents (especially the most serious).

In this respect it is always useful to remember simple rules: