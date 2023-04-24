Gendarmes conducted one hour control on Monday. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: --- Some 16 gendarmes participated in a one-hour road control which took place in the La Savanne are. The aim of the control was to prevent the transporting of underage children on two-wheelers the gendarmerie said in a press statement.

During the road control some 14 two-wheelers were controlled to ensure that riders complied with all road safety regulations, 5 utility VLs were also controlled with a total of 24 individuals controlled.
During the controls, one person refused to comply as such this person was placed in garde a vue.
The gendarmerie said that they found 5 persons with …

