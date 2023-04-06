General Audit Chamber shares expertise for the global development of courseware in Oslo. | SMN NEWS

auditchamber06042023PHILIPSBURG:--- The Director of Sint Maarten’s General Audit Chamber, Mr. Keith de Jong, was invited to participate in a prestigious product development meeting organized by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative (IDI) in Oslo from March 27th to 31st. During this event, the Director showcased the Audit Chamber's interactive environment, which served as the basis for the development of courseware designed to uphold the independence of Audit functions. To create the courseware, an array of global experts were invited to contribute their knowledge …

