General Audit Chamber shares expertise for the global development of courseware in Oslo. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Director of Sint Maarten’s General Audit Chamber, Mr. Keith de Jong, was invited to participate in a prestigious product development meeting organized by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative (IDI) in Oslo from March 27th to 31st. During this event, the Director showcased the Audit Chamber's interactive environment, which served as the basis for the development of courseware designed to uphold the independence of Audit functions. To create the courseware, an array of global experts were invited to contribute their knowledge …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42749-general-audit-chamber-shares-expertise-for-the-global-development-of-courseware-in-oslo.html
Home Local News General Audit Chamber shares expertise for the global development of courseware in...
Latest Local News
Brison believes short term solutions can be found for justice workers....
~Richardson clarifies the situation during Question Hour~ PHILIPSBURG:--- In today's question hour in Parliament where questions were posed by Members of Parliament regarding the current situation within the Justice Ministry.However, MP Rolando Brison...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Five Veteran Fire Officers were recognized yesterday by NAGICO Insurances, for their years of service and contribution to our island.NAGICO collaborated with the Firefighters Foundation, which hosted a week of activities to commemorate ...
NAGICO Insurances shows appreciation to Veteran Fire Officers in honor of...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Five Veteran Fire Officers were recognized yesterday by NAGICO Insurances, for their years of service and contribution to our island.NAGICO collaborated with the Firefighters Foundation, which hosted a week of activities to commemorate ...
Fire department calls on community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend that kicks off on Friday, April 7 until and including Monday, April 10. Many persons will be heading to the beach for various watersports acti...
Fire department calls on community to be safe this Easter holiday...
PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend that kicks off on Friday, April 7 until and including Monday, April 10. Many persons will be heading to the beach for various watersports acti...
MP Romou continues to promote Literacy with her Reading “Is Lit with MP Romou...
PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Romou continues to promote Literacy throughout the various Primary schools in St. Maarten, with her “Reading is Lit with MP Romou” Reading Program.On Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, MP Romou donated various books to the reading program a...
MP Romou continues to promote Literacy with her Reading “Is Lit...
PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Romou continues to promote Literacy throughout the various Primary schools in St. Maarten, with her “Reading is Lit with MP Romou” Reading Program.On Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, MP Romou donated various books to the reading program a...
Ministry of VROMI announces Landfill Holiday Operational Schedule. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces the holiday operational schedule for the Main and Irma Landfills on Pond Island.For Good Friday,...
View comments
Hide comments