General Audit Chamber Submits Early 2022 Annual Report. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten presented its 2022 Annual Report to the Governor and Parliament on February 27th, 2023, fulfilling its obligation to submit the report well ahead of the required deadline (before July 1st). As an independent High Council of State, the Audit Chamber ensures the value for money and legal compliance of the Government's income and expenses.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the audits conducted throughout the year and presents a detailed account of the institution's use of its budget for the fiscal year 2022. The Audit …