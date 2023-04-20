Get ready for Hip Hop Night! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sisu B.V. will present Hip Hop Night, taking place at Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village on Friday the 21st of April 2023.

The featured performance will include International Artist, Zaik, Bobby Shmurda, Steflon Don, Peanut the Real Nut, and of course the start of the night, THE GOAT!!!

Sisu B.V. is proud to bring Hip Hop Night to the Carnival Village for the first time. Hip Hop Night will bring well-renowned international artists together with local Sint Maarten Rap artists to perform on the mega stage for ONE unforgettable night.

While our organization has encountered …