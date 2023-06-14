Government starts training Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~Participants from communities across Sint Maarten have been trained to become CERT members. They are now qualified volunteers, who are organized to lead, manage and implement disaster risk reduction activities in the communities.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The creation of CERT is a part of the Government of Sint Maarten’s plan to enhance disaster preparedness and response. The CERT is community-based first responders who will complement and support official response institutions, in the event of small or major disasters within their geographical area. They will also lead …