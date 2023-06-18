Governor Ajamu Baly visit to the Special Olympics World Games. | SMN NEWS

ajamuworldgames18062023PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 17, 2023, His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, attended the openings-ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games. Together with Minister Samuel of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport the Governor joined the Sint Maarten delegation when entering the Olympic stadium in Berlin during the Opening Ceremony. Earlier in the day the Governor joined the Global Forum for Inclusion which is part of the opening weekend of the Special Olympic World Games. The Global Forum of Inclusion is an interdisciplinary effort to discuss how to jointly implement the UN …

Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43189-islandpreneur-live-2023-focuses-on-digital-payment-options.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY