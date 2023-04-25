Governor Baly King’s Day message. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with great pleasure that I address you, my fellow St. Maartener’s on the occasion of King’s Day.

A day marking the celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Willem Alexander.

A day celebrated in all the Countries within our Kingdom and an indication of our common bond.

A day we usually celebrate with the distribution of Royal Decorations to persons within our society who have in one way or the other demonstrated extraordinary service to their community and society as a whole. This year unfortunately there are no recipients of decorations, yet there are numerous …