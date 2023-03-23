Governor Baly Treaty of Concordia address. | SMN NEWS

ST. PETERS:--- Good morning. Good morning and congratulations to the people of Sint Maarten on the 375th anniversary of the Treaty of Concordia.

A Treaty recognizing the cooperation needed between two neighboring nations in order to peacefully coexist. Well, not only the cooperation needed to peacefully coexist but also the cooperation needed to successfully prosper. Prosper in terms of health, wealth, and happiness. In order for its people to succeed, thrive and flourish. A people who were then and now tightly knit in common history and heritage, culture and cadence of speech and saunter. …