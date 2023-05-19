“Governor’s Symposium 2023 entitled ‘The Orange Economy: where creativity, innovation and growth meet” | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW:--- Today, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Ajamu Baly, LL.M., announced details regarding the 2023 Governor’s Symposium. The theme for this year’s event is The Orange Economy: where creativity, innovation, and growth meet”. This year’s theme was chosen to further strengthen St. Maarten’s economy by making it more resilient by means of Economic Diversification.

The event will be held at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, in Cupecoy, on Friday, June 16, 2023. This year’s symposium will feature renowned national, …