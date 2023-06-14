Governor’s visit to the Special Olympic World Games 2023 in Berlin | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW:---His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly recently received Ms. Sharon Cangieter, national director of the Special Olympics Team Sint Maarten at the Cabinet of the Governor. During this meeting, Ms. Cangieter provided the Governor with information about the Special Olympics, and the national team for Sint Maarten.

From June 16 to June 18 the Governor will be traveling to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games 2023. The Governor will be present at the opening ceremony in the Berlin Olympic Stadium to support the Sint Maarten delegation of athletes that will …