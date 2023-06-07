Grand Opening of Boardwalk sports park. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister Rodolphe Samuel and the Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports invite the public to the grand opening of the Boardwalk sports park which has been developed in collaboration with Port St. Maarten Group, Argos Cement, and the Minister of Finance Mr. Ardwell Irion. This exciting addition to the sports infrastructure will be inaugurated on June 10th, 2023, from 04:00 PM to 6:30 PM and promises to be an opening filled

with excitement and fun.

Located on the picturesque boardwalk, attendees will have the …