Groundbreaking Results at Islandpreneur Live 2023. | SMN NEWS

~The 4th Annual Summit on June 29-30, a Resounding Success~
PHILIPSBURG:--- The entrepreneurial landscape of St. Maarten reverberated with innovative strategies and visionary perspectives at this year's Islandpreneur Live. The event shone a light on implementable solutions and strategic alliances over an immersive two-day period.
Officially opened by Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs, Islandpreneur Live 2023 echoes the government's staunch dedication to entrepreneurship and economic escalation. It notably aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (8 & 11) and supports the …
