Haitian Association of St. Maarten (HAsma) Launches English and Computer Classes to Empower Haitian Community in St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Haitian Association of St. Maarten (HASMA) is pleased to announce the launch of English and computer classes to help the Haitian community better integrate into society. This initiative has been in the works for a while, and HAsma is delighted to finally offer these classes to those who are interested in furthering their education.

Education plays a vital role in empowering individuals and building strong communities. HAsma recognizes that language and digital literacy are essential tools for success in today's society, and that's why it's important to provide access to …