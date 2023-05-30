Hammerheads Hang in the Balance: Why These Sharks Deserve a Helping Hand. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- (Hammerhead) sharks play an important role in maintaining healthy oceans, which is important for the fisheries and the economy of the Caribbean islands. Later this year, the Dutch and French governments will officially propose that three species of hammerhead sharks are added to the SPAW Protocol Annex II list during the next Conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) on Aruba. This increased protection will give the Dutch Caribbean the tools they need to further protect these vital sharks moving forward.

