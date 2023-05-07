Heat Wave Causes the Airport to Combat the Cooling Situation. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- On Saturday, the Airport’s Management, together with the labor union WICSU, reviewed the action plan to combat the warm temperatures in some areas of the airport building. Complaints from passengers, employees, and key stakeholders, including Immigration and Customs officers, had reached high levels. The Technical - and Project Teams of the airport explained the cause of the higher-than-usual temperatures in the building, following which they presented their plan to remedy the situation and next steps to various stakeholders.

Four new cooling units will be installed in key …