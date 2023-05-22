His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly visits SZV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, May 12, 2023, SZV welcomed His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly to their offices for an introduction to the organization. The Executive Team had the honor to present and dialogue on various topics that sparked many critical questions from the Governor. Present at the meeting were Mrs. Mieke Kalter - Director Cabinet Governor, SZV representatives Mr. Glen A. Carty – Director, Mrs. Parveen Boertje – Chief Transition Officer, Mr. Elton Felisie - Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Reginald Willemsberg - Chief Operations Officer. Ms. Charonne Holder - Manager of …