His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly visits SZV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, May 12, 2023, SZV welcomed His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly to their offices for an introduction to the organization. The Executive Team had the honor to present and dialogue on various topics that sparked many critical questions from the Governor. Present at the meeting were Mrs. Mieke Kalter - Director Cabinet Governor, SZV representatives Mr. Glen A. Carty – Director, Mrs. Parveen Boertje – Chief Transition Officer, Mr. Elton Felisie - Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Reginald Willemsberg - Chief Operations Officer. Ms. Charonne Holder - Manager of
Committee of Justice to meet concerning the significance of a drag...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on May 22, 2023. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of You De...
~Bank shows appreciation to employees with a host of activities and events.~ Bridgetown Barbados:--- For an entire week the branches and offices of CIBC FirstCaribbean were abuzz with activity as the bank celebrated and toasted its employees as part o...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMNBA presented the Statia | Saba | St. Maarten Basketball Tournament, showcasing exceptional talent from U11, U13, U15, and U17 basketball teams, this tournament brought together young athletes from Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Saint...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On the heels of the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade, the Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, drs. Rodolphe Samuel, extends his congratulations to the brigade, adding, it has been rewarding to partner w...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, warmly welcomed a distinguished delegation from the Headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to Sint Maarten from May 15 to May 19, 2023, for a high...
