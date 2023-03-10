HNLMS Holland intercepted drugs in the Caribbean Sea. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- Dutch Navy ship HNLMS Holland executed a drug interdiction on the 25th of February, in cooperation with the Colombian navy in the Caribbean Sea.



The go-fasts were discovered by a maritime patrol aircraft from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and a helicopter from the Colombian navy. HNLMS Holland sent an embarked helicopter from the US Coast Guard and the FRISC, a fast speedboat, with a combined team of the ships’ crew and embarked US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. After giving stop signals, the go-fast wasn’t willing to stop. After the firing of some warning shots …