Host Dr. Shana Lewis Honors Safe Haven During Upcoming Retreat | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Domestic Violence remains an enduring plague in our society, leaving in its wake shattered lives and broken communities. For over two decades, The Safe Haven Foundation has been at the forefront in St. Maarten, providing free shelter, counseling, and supportive services to women and their minor children who are survivors of violence.

Dr. Shana Lewis, host of the upcoming retreat, Self Care is the New Sexy, is a domestic violence advocate and visionary behind, her VOICE, a Texas non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women who have suffered intimate partner violence …