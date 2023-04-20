Hosting of King Games. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports is proud to announce the hosting of the King's Games “Koningsspelen” in honor of His Royal Highness, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, King of the Netherlands. The event will take place on Friday, April 21st, at 15 elementary schools, and will involve over 3000 children.

The King's Games is an annual event that celebrates the King's birthday and promotes physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among 6000 primary schools throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The theme for …