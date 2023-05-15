House of Restoration & Deliverance Ministries International is thrilled to host the 2nd Annual Caribbean Praise Fest, a three-day ultimate Gospel Music Festival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- House of Restoration & Deliverance Ministries International is thrilled to host the 2nd Annual Caribbean Praise Fest, a three-day ultimate Gospel Music Festival.

This event will occur on August 25-27th, 2023, at Pelican Park, across from the Sports Auditorium, in Philipsburg St Maarten, at 6:00 pm sharp.

The Caribbean Praise Fest is designed to unite people of all lifestyles to celebrate life and spread the good news of Jesus Christ.

This epic weekend features unforgettable performances by more than ten renowned Caribbean Gospel artists. In addition, the promotion of …