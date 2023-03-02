Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- Society is aware that inflation reduces purchasing power, especially when salaries or pensions are not indexed. Few people realize, however, that inflation has a similar adverse impact on savings. Our estimations show that in 2022, household savings at local banks in the monetary union decreased in real value by approximately NAf. 146 million. This is caused by record-high inflation rates exceeding the interest rates earned on savings accounts. As inflation is expected to keep surpassing interest rates, the negative effects on savings are likely to continue in …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42499-unicef-report-number-of-children-without-critical-social-protection-increasing-globally.html
Home Local News Household savings diminish due to high inflation. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
UNICEF report: Number of children without critical social protection increasing globally....
GENEVA / NEW YORK (ILO News):--- The number of children without access to social protection is increasing year-on-year, leaving them at risk of poverty, hunger, and discrimination, according to a new report released by the International Labour Or...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, February 28, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley met with the President of Water Sanitation and Youth Mr. Raphael Sanchez, Special Representative of GEBE Troy Washington, and Senio...
Minister Ottley: Possibility of water supply to French, Saint Martin. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, February 28, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley met with the President of Water Sanitation and Youth Mr. Raphael Sanchez, Special Representative of GEBE Troy Washington, and Senio...
Emergency Services and PSG Personnel Conclude Large-scale Live Maritime Security Exercise | SMN NEWS
POINTE BLANCHE:--- Personnel from Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) and the national emergency services, successfully completed a live maritime security drill on Thursday, February 23 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm at the cargo section of the Dr. A.C. W...
Emergency Services and PSG Personnel Conclude Large-scale Live Maritime Security Exercise...
POINTE BLANCHE:--- Personnel from Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) and the national emergency services, successfully completed a live maritime security drill on Thursday, February 23 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm at the cargo section of the Dr. A.C. W...
Unveiling plaque in memory to Grace Maccow at Milton Peters College. | SMN NEWS
SOUTH REWARD:--- Grace Maccow was among the founding members of the Help our Children Foundation (HOCF) and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organization's cause.On Tuesday, February 28, re...
Unveiling plaque in memory to Grace Maccow at Milton Peters College....
SOUTH REWARD:--- Grace Maccow was among the founding members of the Help our Children Foundation (HOCF) and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organization's cause.On Tuesday, February 28, re...
PARMAN International BV ready to settle based on Court Verdict. |...
Click here for PDF version.
View comments
Hide comments