HUHCF conducts Graduation Ceremony for its Adult Literacy Program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation (HUHCF), held its graduation ceremony for students who participated actively and completed the foundational aspects of the Adult Literacy Program on Monday, January 31st, 2023. During this delightful event, eighteen students received certificates and awards in various categories and levels.

This program was sponsored by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), as a pilot project. It was conducted from June 2022 and continued until the 31st of January 2023. Due to the resounding success of the project, preparations are now being made to resume classes in March 2023.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Senior Citizen Recreational Foundation Hall in Hope Estate. Attendees included representatives of Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), Board & Volunteers of Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation (HUHCF), Graduating as well as potential students, along with their family members and friends.

Words of inspiration and keynote speeches were given by the representative of R4CR Mr. Steve Duzanson, Executive Director of HUHCF, Mrs. Donna Morrison Wilson, President of HUHCF, Mrs. Rosanna Ageday Franklyn, Ms. Maria Chemont and Mr. Early Charlemayne. In response, a few students shared their experiences, as well as gave the assurances of continuing the journey.

Certificates were presented for participation, attendance, most improved, outstanding performances, and the various levels in the program. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to our sponsor R4CR for making this project and graduation a success, the teachers, project coordinator, administrator, and support staff helped to make the execution a rewarding one.

The evening's ceremony culminated with a sumptuous dinner.

For more information, contact us on (telephone at +1 721 523-0901 / 554-0407 / 522-5621

Email: heartsunitedcare2020@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook & IG. We are located on E.C. Richardson Street #3, Philipsburg. http://www.facebook.com/heartsunitedcare

