HURRYcane Run presented to all Elementary Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- HURRYcane Run, a board game that teaches children about hurricane preparedness, is now available for students to play in their elementary schools. HURRYcane Run is developed by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) and UNICEF the Netherlands (UNICEF NL) to strengthen school disaster and hurricane preparedness.

Elementary school representatives were invited to experience the new educational game first-hand. Several attendees commented: “Even us, as adults, learned new facts about hurricane preparedness while playing this game!”

