I am not here to take over the party but to work with my colleagues, Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin. | SMN NEWS

Dutch Quarter:--- Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, son of political stalwart William Marlin officially launched his political career on Saturday evening at the Dutch Quarter Community Center. Marlin brings with him a lifetime of experience as he grew up in politics with his father William Marlin. Not only grew up as the son of a politician but he was active throughout his father's political career.

Ohndhae Marlin worked tirelessly in the background for the SPA/ National Alliance political party where he selected and groomed the candidates that contested the elections over the years.

He told the gathering …