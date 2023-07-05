“ I took note of the King’s apology, but I have not heard about reparations,” PM Jacobs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that she took note of the apology from King Willem Alexander regarding the slave trade.

Jacobs said that she took note of the King’s apology but she did not hear anything about reparations. She said it was interesting to hear that many Dutch people were not aware of how they received the golden era that was taught in schools.

She said that those persons that demanded that the King apologized for his family’s involvement and the benefits they gained through the slave trade, those …