Inspectorate cautions when demolishing buildings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Demolition work involves several of the hazards related to construction. It comprises additional unknown hazards, which makes demolition work particularly dangerous. Persons and companies seeking to demolish a building should stick to the following guidelines.

A demolition plan must be submitted to the Labor Inspectorate and the Inspectorate of VROMI for approval.

The objective of this demolition plan is to outline safe work procedures for the protection and safety of the workers, the public, and the environment.

A demolition plan is necessary when you want to demolish a two …