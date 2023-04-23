Inspectorate TEATT Relocation of Certain Services. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Inspectorate of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), would like to inform the community and business sector that certain services and departments will be relocated.



As of April 2023, the main office of Economic Control, LVV (Livestock, Fisheries & Agriculture), and Casino Control, have relocated to the address of Cannegieter Street #15, Philipsburg (3rd floor).



At this location, you will find all matters related to economic inspection, live animal import, endorsement of veterinary health certificates, complaints regarding economic …