Integrity Chamber Completes Investigation into Bidding Procedures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber has completed an investigation into bidding procedures within Government. The basis for the investigation was a notification of suspected misconduct reported to the Integrity Chamber, which described the misconduct as a violation of, or non-compliance with, existing bidding procedures within the Council of Ministers.

The Integrity Chamber concluded that the claims made in the notification of suspected misconduct were justified as there was insufficient compliance to the bidding procedure. To obtain a better understanding of the level of compliance, other …