Integrity Chamber Invites the Public to Participate Virtually in the Integrity Symposium. | SMN NEWS

boasman24052023PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 26, 2023, at the American University of the Caribbean, the Integrity Chamber will host its first Integrity Symposium. This symposium, with the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”, will aim to stimulate a national discussion and offer new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for building a stronger Sint Maarten. The symposium is invite-only, however, the public can participate virtually via the Integrity Chamber’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The symposium will include an official opening by the Prime Minister, an address by the president of …

