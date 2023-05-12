Integrity Chamber Sint Maarten Hosts 1st Integrity Symposium. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 26, 2023, at the American University of the Caribbean, the Integrity Chamber will host its first Integrity Symposium. This symposium, with the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”, will aim to stimulate a national discussion and offer new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for building a stronger Sint Maarten. Various stakeholders within Sint Maarten and the Kingdom were invited. The public can also participate virtually via the Facebook or YouTube pages of the Integrity Chamber. The event will be officially opened by the Prime Minister. …