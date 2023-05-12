PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 26, 2023, at the American University of the Caribbean, the Integrity Chamber will host its first Integrity Symposium. This symposium, with the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”, will aim to stimulate a national discussion and offer new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for building a stronger Sint Maarten. Various stakeholders within Sint Maarten and the Kingdom were invited. The public can also participate virtually via the Facebook or YouTube pages of the Integrity Chamber. The event will be officially opened by the Prime Minister. …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42947-stakeholders-discuss-how-to-further-protect-vulnerable-citizens-as-pilot-social-registry-launches.html
Home Local News Integrity Chamber Sint Maarten Hosts 1st Integrity Symposium. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
Stakeholders discuss how to further protect vulnerable citizens as pilot Social...
PHILIPSBURG:--- With an eye toward the upcoming 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, stakeholders serving vulnerable communities discussed how to protect at-risk citizens in a recent meeting hosted by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and La...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 11th, 2023 at approximately 2:00 PM local time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a fire at the Jubilee Library located on Voges State. Several police patrols and fire engines were dispatched to the scene.Upon ...
Fire at the Old Jubilee Library in Phillipsburg. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 11th, 2023 at approximately 2:00 PM local time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a fire at the Jubilee Library located on Voges State. Several police patrols and fire engines were dispatched to the scene.Upon ...
Scooter Rider Flees Scene after Collision with Vehicle; Investigation Underway. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at about 02.00 pm involving a collision between a Kymco scooter and a green car on Welfare Road. Following the a...
Scooter Rider Flees Scene after Collision with Vehicle; Investigation Underway. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at about 02.00 pm involving a collision between a Kymco scooter and a green car on Welfare Road. Following the a...
James Finies creates history for Bonaire – The CARICOM Reparations Commission has granted the...
BONAIRE:--- “With great appreciation, Mrs. Davika Bissessar Shaw and Mr. James Finies – on behalf of Bonaire Human Rights Organization, has accepted this honor by the extraordinary invitation by the Chairman of CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC), Pro...
James Finies creates history for Bonaire – The CARICOM Reparations Commission...
BONAIRE:--- “With great appreciation, Mrs. Davika Bissessar Shaw and Mr. James Finies – on behalf of Bonaire Human Rights Organization, has accepted this honor by the extraordinary invitation by the Chairman of CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC), Pro...
Hurricane Pass Application Process Extended to June 17. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been extended to June 17 due to unforeseen circumstances. There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pas...
View comments
Hide comments