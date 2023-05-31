Integrity Symposium A Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber hosted its first Integrity Symposium at the American University of the Caribbean, under the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”. The symposium highlighted the need for building integrity, the challenges that must be overcome, and the importance of doing so collectively.

The Integrity Symposium opened with an official opening address by the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the honorable Silveria Jacobs. The opening address highlighted the importance of integrity being a shared value among all aspects of St. Maarten’s society and the role that …