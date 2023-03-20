International Social Workers Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian (CDFHA) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) observes International Social Worker’s Day under the banner, “Respecting diversity through joint social action.”

The International Federation of Social Workers indicated this year’s theme stems from the People’s Charter for a New Eco Social World and recognizes that change happens locally through our diverse leaderful communities.

World Social Work Day is a celebration that aims to highlight the achievements of social work, …