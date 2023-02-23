Invasive seagrass and native upside-down jellyfish are battling for space. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Researchers from Wageningen University & Research and the University of Amsterdam report on a fascinating case of competition between an animal and an invasive plant. In tropical ecosystems, photosynthesizing organisms are continuously competing for space and light. The invasive seagrass Halophila stipulacea has been very successful in new habitats both in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas.

The seagrass can quickly colonize new habitats because small fragments break off, remain viable, and spread via currents. In the new paper Battle for the mounds: Niche …