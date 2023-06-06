PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, June, 05th, Police Central dispatch received a call about a possible arm robbery at a supermarket located in the Dutch Quarter area. In response to this 911 call, a patrol unit was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arriving in the area, the patrol officers observed a possible suspect fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. The suspect was then taken to the police headquarters in Philipsburg pending further investigation. Later it was discovered that the owner of the restaurant near a supermarket in the Dutch Quarter was …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43116-all-histories-matter.html
Home Local News Investigation into an ill-treatment in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
“All Histories Matter. | SMN NEWS
THE HAGUE:--- A group of Antillean people from the southern Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Tilburg have banded together to portray the narrative of slavery on the islands of the former Netherlands Antilles. They are tired of being misled by the go...
~A Tribute to Luis Gibbs and Alfonso Blijden~ PHILIPSBURG:--- HOME (Helping Others Mean Everything) Foundation, a dedicated sponsor and supporter of community and sports initiatives, proudly sponsored the exhilarating "Test Your Skills Event" held thi...
HOME Foundation Proudly Sponsors “Test Your Skills” Invitational Boxing Event. |...
~A Tribute to Luis Gibbs and Alfonso Blijden~ PHILIPSBURG:--- HOME (Helping Others Mean Everything) Foundation, a dedicated sponsor and supporter of community and sports initiatives, proudly sponsored the exhilarating "Test Your Skills Event" held thi...
Executive Council had good visit to the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- The Executive Council looks back at a good working visit to the Netherlands. From May 22 to June 1, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger visited a number of ministries and entities and spoke with several members of the Second Chamber...
Executive Council had good visit to the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- The Executive Council looks back at a good working visit to the Netherlands. From May 22 to June 1, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger visited a number of ministries and entities and spoke with several members of the Second Chamber...
United Women Book Club sets mood, “vibrant characters, awe-inspiring landscapes of our island” from...
CAY HIL:--- The United Women Book Club (UWBC) will host its “Sip & Chat” literary evening here on July 9, 2023, at Tiki Pool Bar on Bison Drive.The UWBC featured guest will be the “acclaimed St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou. Lasana will read from ...
United Women Book Club sets mood, “vibrant characters, awe-inspiring landscapes of...
CAY HIL:--- The United Women Book Club (UWBC) will host its “Sip & Chat” literary evening here on July 9, 2023, at Tiki Pool Bar on Bison Drive.The UWBC featured guest will be the “acclaimed St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou. Lasana will read from ...
Pride Bonaire is coming! | SMN NEWS
BONAIRE:--- The EQ Bonaire Foundation proudly announces the first-ever Pride Bonaire event, taking place from June 22nd to June 25th, 2023. This 4-day event includes a healthcare conference, sponsor reception, art exhibition, pub quiz, and a spectacula...
View comments
Hide comments