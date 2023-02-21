Is the Case of Bonaire imminent to Caribbean destabilization and Caribbean war? | SMN NEWS

Last week CARICOM held its 44th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas where the Europe-based war-conflict in Ukraine was carried to the Caribbean, to the CARICOM forum and leadership.

CARICOM has stood out and established itself as one or the major Caribbean Regional organizations that have helped build and shape the Caribbean we know today. Furthermore, CARICOM as the leading force of the unification of the Caribbean region, consisting of the youngest sovereign nations in the world, moving towards a clear vision of “Caribbean Integration.”

This progressive vision of …